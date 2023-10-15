Waterfront home on Lake Weir purchased by prominent attorney serving The Villages

An attorney with a prominent estate planning law firm that serves The Villages has purchased a waterfront property along Lake Weir for $2 million.

Amy Pittman, who operates The Pittman Law Office in Oxford, purchased the home with her husband, Joshua, in August, according to Marion County Property Records.

Located at 16070 SE 115th Avenue, the 1.86-acre property features 128 feet of frontage on Lake Weir, along with private fencing and a private dock.

The property features a 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 4,739-square-foot home as well as a detached garage that measures 2,936-square-feet and is capable of accommodating an RV.

The two-story home features an open floor plan with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, hickory floors, a large bonus room, and a large screened lanai, among other amenities.

According to property records, the previous home on the property was demolished in the summer of 2016 to make way for the new home, which was constructed by the previous owners in 2017.

Multiple lakefront properties have sold for hefty price tags in and around The Villages in recent months.

A home on Lake Deaton was sold for over $2 million earlier this summer, earning more than 270 percent than its original sales price in 2014.

One Village of Pine Hills home that faces the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve sold for nearly $2 million, almost tripling its original sales price in 2016, while another sold for $1.2 million and nearly doubled its 2016 sales price.

A waterfront home in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter was sold for $750,000 more than its sales price in 2016.

A waterfront, designer home in the Village of Amelia was sold for more than $250,000 above its previous sales price in 2017.