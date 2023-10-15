We paid a premium for our view and don’t appreciate fishermen with coolers

To the Editor:

Melissa,

I’m sure there are plenty of public lakes and ponds in the area if your 21-year-old son wants to fish.

The problem for homeowners is that we paid a premium when we purchased our lot to have a water view and the privacy of living on the water.

Unfortunately, too many people like yourself don’t understand and respect that. We have had people walking their dogs, allowing them to poop and gawking into our lanai literally within arms reach.

Then there are those who think it’s OK to set up lawn chairs, bring coolers, allow small children to run around and fish directly in front of us while we are enjoying what we paid for.

How about you respect others? I doubt you would want strangers behind your property acting in this manner.

Ron Lebeuf

Village of Hillsborough