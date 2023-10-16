63.6 F
Monday, October 16, 2023
Firefighters honored for rescuing man from burning home in The Villages

By David Towns

Firefighters have been honored for rescuing a man from a burning home in The Villages.

The local chapter of The Sons of the American Revolution honored three Villages fire fighters Monday afternoon at Fire Station 47, which is located south of State Road 44.

Jerry Byers, president of The Villages SAR chapter, made the presentation of Life Saving Certificates and the SAR’s Fire Safety Commendation Medals to firefighters Zachary Z. Morreale, and Lance Roberts. Lt. Rocky Hartman, who was in charge of The Villages Public Safety Department team during the rescue, was unable to attend the award ceremony.

Larry Byers presented firefighters Lance Roberts and Zachary Morreale, from left, with the SAR’s Fire Safety Commendation Medals and Life Saving Certificates.

Byers said that when the SAR members read about the May 31 rescue of a Villager in the Villages-News.com story they determined that they needed to recognize the life-saving actions of the firefighters.

Firefighters battled a blaze May 31 in the Rhett Villas in the Village of Linden.

The firefighters arrived at the fire in the Rhett Villas in the Village of Linden six minutes and 27 seconds after receiving the call. It took only 13 seconds for them to enter the smoke-filled residence, locate and remove the homeowner and begin lifesaving treatment. The homeowner was airlifted to UF-Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

“They did a phenomenal job,” Chief Brian Twiss said.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

