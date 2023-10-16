Recent Ohio transplant arrested after domestic rampage at Oxford Oaks

A recent Ohio transplant was arrested after allegedly going on a domestic rampage at a home in Oxford Oaks.

Mark Edward Tittl, 40, who lives on Sennett Circle in the family development on U.S. 301, was arrested in the wee hours Saturday morning after allegedly attacking the mother of his children in front of their three-year-old daughter.

He had been drinking when he attacked the woman, forcing her to flee their residence in a car. Tittl called her and ordered her to come home, complaining that their young daughter had “pooped her pants,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When she returned, he forced her out of the vehicle and back into the home where he “shoved” her over the couch and began to hit her with couch pillows and his fist. He held her down by using his knee across her chest and “placing his full weight on her,” the report said.

The woman began screaming in hopes their child would enter the room and possibly bring an end the attack. The woman proceeded to bite Tittl on the arm “so hard that it drew blood.” She was able to break free and called 911, but was “whispering in fear” because Tittl might realize she was talking to law enforcement.

The couple moved to Oxford with their two young children about a month ago from Ohio, the report noted.

Tittl was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of battery and a felony charge of child neglect. The report noted the child neglect charge represented “injury to the intellectual or psychological capacity of a child.”

Tittl was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.