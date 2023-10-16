70.1 F
The Villages
Monday, October 16, 2023
Villager transported to Leesburg hospital after three-car crash near Pinellas Plaza

By Staff Report

A Villager was transported by ambulance to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital after a three-car crash near Pinellas Plaza.

Denise Carolyn Costa, 74, of the Village of DeLuna, was driving a white 2022 Subaru Legacy four-door at 11:50 a.m. Thursday westbound on County Road 466A when she attempted a left hand-turn at Pinellas Place, according to an accident report from the Wildwood Police Department. A witness told police that Costa had a flashing yellow light while eastbound traffic on County Road 466A had a steady green light.

Costa turned in front of a gray 2014 Ford Edge driven by 82-year-old Elizabeth Keen Meyer of the Village of Fenney, who had been eastbound. The front of Meyer’s vehicle struck Costa’s vehicle which rotated and was hit by a white 2020 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by 17-year-old Chris Ivan Guerrero-Ortega of Summerfield.

The other two drivers escaped injury. All three vehicles were towed from the scene. No tickets were issued.

