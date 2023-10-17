69.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
DUI suspect taken to Brownwood ER after crashing into barbed wire fence

By Staff Report
Roque Manuel Martin Chilel
A drunk driving suspect was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood after crashing into a barbed wire fence.

Roque Manuel Martin Chilel, 30, of Wildwood, was driving a gold 2016 Toyota Tundra at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a fence on Broken Oak Drive, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Chilel, who speaks little English, told a witness, “No call the police.” He began walking away from the scene. The witness called 911 and when an officer arrived on the scene, the witness pointed out Chilel who was a short distance away.

A passenger who had been riding in Chilel’s truck, said that Chilel had been drinking and should not have been driving. The officer found three Bud Light cans as well as Corona beer cans in the truck. Chilel, who had “trouble maintaining his balance,” was escorted back to the scene of the crash. He complained of shoulder pain and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene. He was transported to the ER at Brownwood for a medical evaluation. A blood draw was taken at the emergency room.

Chilel, who does not have a driver’s license, also provided two breath samples that both registered .249 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on charges of hit and run, driving under the influence and driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

