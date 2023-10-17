Rocky dealing with emotional scars of devastating loss in recent hurricane

Gerry “Rocky” Seader will be rocking in Savannah Center on Thursday but offstage, the bandleader must cope with the emotional pain of hurricane Idalia.

It hit in late August with sustained winds of 125 mph and tore apart his Yankeetown house.

“We had five feet of water in my house,” Seader said Tuesday. “I lost everything – my furniture, my appliances, even my hot tub. All that was left was four walls and a roof.”

Despite the storm, the Rocky and the Rollers band has been busy. They will back two famous oldies singing groups: The Duprees and the Vogues. They perform Thursday at 4 and 7 p.m. in Savannah Center. Both shows are near sellouts.

Music has been an escape for Rocky, who said the past month has been a traumatic time dealing with the destruction from Idalia, which devastated parts of Florida in late August.

“It’s tough,” Rocky said. “Most days you have to deal with contractors working on the house. We still don’t have power or the internet. It’s terrible.”

Yankeetown is a small community of about 619 permanent residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. It suffered massive flooding due to a storm surge during the hurricane.

Seader – an avid fisherman and boater – lives near the Gulf of Mexico. Idalia brought a 12-foot storm surge that wiped away most of his belongings.

“I heeded the warnings and got out, nobody was hurt,” Seader said. He was able to get his boat to safety and also able to remove his huge collection of music memorabilia. It spans Seader’s nearly half century in rock and roll.

“I made sure to save that stuff, it means a lot to me,” Seader said. “I left the house 12 hours before everything hit.”

Now, like many others, he must endure the challenges of rebuilding. “It’s tough; you’re trying to make everything right again. It takes time. I’m hoping to get back home in November.”

Seader, who grew up in a tough section of Philadelphia and is a die-hard Eagles and Phillies fan – has no intention of quitting and moving out of Yankeetown.

“No way, people from Philly don’t quit. I’m going to rebuild and I’m going to stay. I love it here, and I love making music,” he said.

Tony Violanti covers music and entertainment for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.