Roundabout will bring more congestion and accidents on Rolling Acres Road

To the Editor:

I can only imagine more congestion and accidents on Rolling Acres Road if a roundabout is added. The number of homes being planned for the area is overwhelming and it appears that the only access for many will be Rolling Acres Road. Although only two lanes, it is a major access road from Lake Ella to County Road 466. The amount of traffic is already more than the road can handle and with the influx of snowbirds, traffic doubles. A roundabout will require the driver to slow down to about 20 mph, automatically slowing down others behind, creating more delays and potential accidents.

Corey Gold

Lady Lake