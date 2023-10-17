Sale of food halted after temperature violations found at country club

The sale of some food products was halted after temperature violations were found at a local country club.

An inspector paid a visit Friday to Harbor Hills Country Club on Lake Griffin Road in Lady Lake, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The inspector issued the stop sale order after finding food at unsafe temperatures including turkey at 50 degrees, chicken salad at 49 degrees, tuna at 49 degrees and cut tomatoes at 48 degrees. The report noted the food had been at that temperature for more than four hours.

The inspector also found:

• An employee with no hair restraint engaging in food preparation.

• Standing water in a prep cooler.

• An accumulation of a black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

• A soiled floor with an accumulation of debris under the fryers.

The violations were serious enough to warrant a followup inspection on Monday. The inspector found that all of the violations had been corrected.