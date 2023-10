To the Editor:

If the Developer would quit building, and the commissioners would quit approving, we wouldn’t have to worry about traffic. As it is now, we’re done. It is crowded in the summer time, but when those northerners get here, it’s intolerable. I think it’s too late for too much relief, but let’s stop this uncontrolled growth before it gets worse.

Frederic Kinsey

Fruitland Park