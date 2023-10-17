69.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Villager who lost license due to DUI jailed after caught driving again

By Staff Report
A Villager who lost his license due to a driving under the influence conviction was arrested after he was caught driving again.

Kyle Martin Gene Studley, 72, of the Village of Buttonwood, was driving a blue Ford pickup at about 11:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. 301 when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and learned the registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, the Illinois native admitted his license was suspended.

A check with dispatch revealed that in 2018, Studley’s license was revoked for 10 years due to a driving under the influence conviction. In 2019, Studley license was canceled indefinitely due to failure to complete substance abuse treatment.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $10,000 bond.

