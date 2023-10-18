Eagle Scout embarks on tree identification project at Snooky Park

Visitors to Snooky Park will notice a new addition to the tree-lined walking path. Jacob Davis, a 17-year-old member of Boy Scout Troop 244, launched an ambitious new project involving the identification and labeling of approximately two dozen tree species at the park.

The initiative, which is Jacob’s Eagle Scout project, aims to enhance the community’s awareness of plant and tree diversity in Snooky Park. This endeavor is especially noteworthy as Lady Lake is a designated Tree City USA.

Jacob has identified and marked each species with small plaques at the base of the trees, allowing park goers to easily recognize and learn about Florida’s unique flora. With approval from the Town Commission earlier this year, the signage has garnered significant attention and support.

The project boasts an array of plant species, including sago palm, eastern red cedar, southern live oak, and Japanese privet, to name just a few. Through Jacob’s dedication and the sponsorship of the Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club, the tree identification is an invaluable educational asset for the community.

Jacob, who is currently a senior at Leesburg High School and a part-time employee at Winn Dixie, expressed his pride.

“I went down there the other day, and there was a couple listing the names of the trees, and that was something I could be proud of,” he said. Jacob also emphasized the significance of community service and the valuable skills he has learned through his scouting journey. “Boy Scouts has really affected my life. It has helped me a lot. It has taught me life skills, including how to tie knots and leadership skills,” he said.

His mother, Michelle, has been a staunch supporter of his scouting journey.

“I am proud of the accomplishments and leadership skills Jacob showed through these 12 years of scouting,” she said.

“Jacob’s initiative underscores the importance of community engagement and giving back,” said Parks & Recreation Director Mike Burske. “We appreciate that he chose the Town of Lady Lake, and the new Snooky Park, as the beneficiary of his Eagle Scout project.”

Jacob hopes his project for the Town of Lady Lake will assist him in earning a trade school scholarship. Jacob will soon go before the Eagle Scout Board, with the hope of achieving his Eagle Scout rank. He remains a strong advocate for continuing the legacy of the disbanding Troop 244, even after his journey comes to an end