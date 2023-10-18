Hamas members on student visas need to be deported from U.S.

To the Editor:
Anyone who stands for a terrorist group like Hamas and is on a student visa from a foreign country needs to be deported at once!
Joe. you listening??? HEY, JOE!!!!
You need to do this at once
Roy Schwartz
Village of Summerhill
