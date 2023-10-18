SeaBreeze Glass Club will hold show on Sunday

The SeaBreeze Glass Club will hold a show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
Plenty of creations by artists in The Villages will be on display. The public is welcome.
