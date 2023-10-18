77 F
SeaBreeze Glass Club will hold show on Sunday

By Staff Report

The SeaBreeze Glass Club will hold a show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Plenty of creations by artists in The Villages will be on display. The public is welcome.

More Headlines

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We are experiencing plenty of inflation here in Florida

A Village of Lynnhaven resident mocks a previous letter writer who praised President Biden’s efforts to bring down inflation.

Why not put your little white crosses in the backyard?

A Village of Lynnhaven resident wonders why those wishing to display little white crosses can’t simply put them in their backyards.

Hamas members on student visas need to be deported from U.S.

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that Hamas supporters in the United States need to be deported at once.

Desire for green lawns and pristine golf courses killing off Florida Manatees

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident, points out the desire for green lawns and pristine golf courses is killing off Florida Manatees.

Traffic is terrible because Developer won’t quit building

A Fruitland Park resident contends the reason the traffic is so bad is because the Developer won’t quit building. Read his Letter to the Editor.

