Sumter commissioners debate waiving fines at derelict properties

Sumter County commissioners took a deep dive into the county’s code enforcement system Tuesday night at a workshop meeting.

The county has 217 code enforcement cases including 70 in the foreclosure process, said County Administrator Bradley Arnold.

Code enforcement is the county’s effort to bring properties up to standard through inspections, citing violations, filing liens, issuing fines and ultimately seeking foreclosure.

The hotbed of code enforcement cases is the Lake Panasoffkee area and Arnold said aging homes are prone to building code violations.

The code enforcement system became an issue over the summer when Caroline Campbell of rural Bushnell appeared repeatedly at meetings to complain about a nearby home that she said is inhabited by squatters who use drugs and cause other problems.

The home is owned by the estate of Ricky Lee Jenkins and County Attorney Jennifer Rey has gone to court of track down responsible heirs.

That case is 10 years old, but Rey said it is the county’s second oldest case.

When troubled properties are sold, accrued fines imposed by the special master often are waived by commissioners if violations are corrected.

Commissioner Jeffrey Bogue questioned that practice.

“Why are the daily fines imposed if we’re going to waive them?” he asked.

Commissioner Andrew Biladello said decisions to waive the fines should be made on a “case by case basis and there should be some penalty for thumbing their nose at the county.”

County Chairman Craig Estep said the goal is to get the property back on the tax rolls and waiving the fines can be an incentive for new owners.

If the county denies fine waivers, Rey said commissioners must show consistency and logical reasons to do so.

Arnold said many property owners move quickly to correct violations.

“We get a ton of voluntary compliance,” he said. “You’re seeing a lot of properties brought into compliance.”

Liens may be filed against homestead properties but they are exempt from foreclosure by the county under state law.

When the county begins a foreclosure lawsuit, Rey said two notices are sent to those responsible for the property. The second notice, which also goes to neighbors and mortgage holders, often is more effective.