Jennifer Parr a no show at meeting as supervisors continue to ask questions

The head of Properties of The Villages was a no-show at Thursday’s Community Development District 7 meeting, but supervisors are continuing to ask why non-compliant homes are being sold in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Jennifer Parr had been invited to come before the CDD 7 board, but the invitation evidently was ignored.

Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti said homes with deed compliance violations are being purchased by buyers who are completely unaware of the violations. It was declared the No. 1 problem in The Villages at a District-wide meeting earlier this year.

“When you buy a home you think you are in compliance,” Vicenti said.

He pointed to the unfortunate homeowner who came before the board in April after unwittingly buying a home with the wrong color shingles. She was turned in by an anonymous complaint and found herself suddenly looking at a $12,000 roof replacement.

“The vast majority of the people who move here don’t come from deed compliant communities. They were able to paint their houses whatever color and plant the flowers they wanted,” said Supervisor Daryl Klinko, a Michigan transplant.

He said the unfortunate homeowners are the ones paying the price.

“Ultimately, it should be The Villages’ responsibility,” Klinko said.

However, Supervisor Judi-ann Rutherford disagreed and said it’s the responsibility of the purchaser.

“Part of the problem is that you have an expectation that the real estate agent is going to know whether it is deed compliance. Why would you expect them to know that? If you are investing that kind of money, you should do your due diligence. If you don’t, shame on you,” Rutherford said.

She added that it’s up to the homeowner selling the property to fill out by the disclosure form.

The board’s legal counsel, Michael Eckert, cautioned the board from possibly intruding in a private relationship between a buyer and seller.

Supervisor Ed Coleman agreed, but said the board is dealing with the fallout from the sales of out-of-compliance properties.

“It becomes our problem when it comes before us in a deed compliance hearing and the resident says, ‘Hey, that’s the way I bought it,’” Coleman said.