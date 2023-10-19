79.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Officials to file lawsuit against homeowner who lost house to fire

By Meta Minton

Officials have decided to file a lawsuit against homeowner who lost his house to a fire in 2022.

Community Development District 9 supervisors on Thursday agreed to move ahead with the lawsuit against the owner of the home at 3000 Luraville Road in the Village of Gilchrist.

Supervisors believe that the homeowner drug his feet and took advantage of their compassion. Promises were made about the reconstruction of the home, but those promises were not kept. Supervisors said the neighbors put up with the eyesore much longer than necessary. The reconstructed home is nearly complete, but supervisors said they felt the need to keep up the pressure.

The Noonans home was engulfed in flames.
The home at 3000 Luraville Road was engulfed in flames in 2022.
The home at 3000 Luraville Road is nearing completion
The home at 3000 Luraville Road is nearing completion.

Meanwhile, residents of the Village of Charlotte attended Thursday’s board meeting hoping for an update on a burned-out home at 3311 Mayflower Loop. Fire gutted the home on July 5.

This home on Mayflower Loop in the Village of Charlotte was heavily damaged by fire on July 5
This home on Mayflower Loop in the Village of Charlotte was heavily damaged by fire on July 5.

However, supervisors said they were not in a position to discuss that case.

“I am sorry if any of you came here today and thought it was going to be on the agenda,” said Board Chairman Jack Riemer.

The home is the subject of an open deed compliance case, which means the board cannot discuss it without giving proper notice to the homeowner.

Riemer indicated that issue will likely be on the November agenda.

