Villagers upset about California-owned rental in their neighborhood

Villagers are upset about a California-owned rental in their neighborhood.

The property is located at 527 Wheelock St. in the Village of Osceola Hills.

An elderly homeowner sold the home to be closer to family. A resident of Santa Barbara, Calif. purchased the home in June for $799,000.

The property is now being rented out like a “motel,” according to neighbors who appealed for help Thursday before the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors, who met at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Now the neighbors are enduring loud music late at night, oversized vehicles and boats in the driveway and fishing in a non-fishing pond. The home is located on a retention basin.

“We don’t know who these people are who are staying there,” said Patricia Rogowicz. “One night I looked out and saw a man behind my house.”

Neighbors said the rentals have been extremely short term, normally only a few days.

The homeowners said they never dreamed this could happen in their neighborhood.

“Had this been made known to us in 2019 when we purchased our home, we would not have purchased here,” Rogowicz told the supervisors.

Supervisor Steve Bova said this is a matter which falls under the Developer’s control.

“You need to go to the Developer to get it changed. Unfortunately, our hands are tied,” he said.

Bova, who serves on the Project Wide Advisory Committee which oversees amenities south of County Road 466, said he is concerned about potentially unauthorized individuals using The Villages’ amenities.

“Is that property owner from California getting Guest IDs every two to three days, or are (the renters) using the facilities without authorization?” Bova asked.

Supervisor Holly Bell said renters must obey the same rules that Villagers must obey.

“Renters are still required to follow the rules. They are required to be quiet in the evening. They cannot have an oversized vehicle in the driveway. If complaints are made and the owner is made aware, then maybe the owner will be prompted to make a change,” Bell said.

Supervisors also encouraged the neighbors to call law enforcement with complaints about loud music or trespassing.

