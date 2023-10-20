79.8 F
The Villages
Friday, October 20, 2023
Club celebrating Halloween season with wild party in Village of DeLuna

By Staff Report

Jan Bromberek shared this photo of her “club” partying on Burgett Court in the Village of DeLuna.

These skeletons are having a party in the Village of DeLuna
“Come join us!” she said.

