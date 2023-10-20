Homeowner in The Villages ordered to bring landscaping into compliance

A homeowner in The Villages has been ordered to bring landscaping into compliance.

The home is located at 497 Beaulieu Loop in the Village of Amelia and owned by Douglas Doreen Champain. The home’s out-of-compliance landscaping was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors.

A complaint was received June 26 by Community Standards alleging that the home had landscaping located in the road right of way. The following day, the violation was verified by Community Standards.

During the investigation, it was determined that the Champains never obtained permission for the landscaping from the Architectural Review Committee. After the complaint was received, the Champains submitted three retroactive applications to the ARC. The most recent application was approved this past Wednesday by the ARC.

The board agreed to give the homeowner 45 days to complete the project. If the project is not completed, fines will be imposed.