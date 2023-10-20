Husband arrested after alleged attack over ‘marital issues’

A Lady Lake man has been arrested after an alleged attack over “marital issues.”

Daniel Etheridge Crumpton, 48, was arrested Thursday night on a Lake County warrant charging him with simple battery.

The Georgia native “engaged in a verbal altercation in reference to marital issues,” on Sunday at his home in rural Lady Lake, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Crumpton’s wife attempted to retreat to a bathroom, but he pushed her and she stumbled. She turned her back to Crumpton, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He continued to push her and yell at her.

Crumpton was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.