Friday, October 20, 2023
By Staff Report
Joan Sakelarides, 91, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away Friday, October 13, 2023.

Born in Plymouth, Pennsylvania, she moved to Central Florida in 1995 from Garwood, New Jersey. She was a graduate of Plymouth High School, a Homemaker, a loving wife, dedicated and nurturing mother. Joan was also a member of the First Primitive Methodist Church of Plymouth, PA. Joan enjoyed reading, crocheting, photo scrapbooking, dominos, playing cards with the ladies and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, her all time favorite football team. Joan loved making new friends an keeping in touch with old, she was one of the last great letter writers.

Joan is predeceased in death by her Husband, Michael G. Sakelarides; Brothers, Claude S. Lore Jr. ; Joseph V. Myefski Jr.; and by her Sister, Ruth Kesley. She is survived by her Sons, Michael (June) Sakelarides of Lebanon, PA., Paul (Fran) Sakelarides of Strasburg, PA., and John (Tempi Van Doren) Sakelarides of Pittstown, NJ, Daughter, Ann (Raymond) Mannion of Parkesburg, PA. Joan also leaves behind 8 Grandchildren and 3 Great-Grandchildren.

