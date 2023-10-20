Man arrested after allegedly snatching keys from woman with children in vehicle

A man was arrested after allegedly snatching the keys from a woman with children in her vehicle.

Gary Mason Fairchild, 33, of Summerfield, was at the home of his girlfriend early Friday morning when a woman drove by the residence, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The woman was driving by to take pictures showing Fairchild was at his girlfriend’s home.

Fairchild came out and got on the running board of the woman’s vehicle. He reached in to remove the keys from the ignition. The woman also grabbed at the keys prompting Fairchild to release his grip on the keys and use his hand to slap her in the face. He took the keys and went inside the residence.

The report indicated that the woman had three young children in the vehicle.

Fairchild said he was “concerned” for the children’s safety because he believed the woman was driving without a license.

Fairchild was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked on a charge of battery at the Marion County Jail where he was initially held without bond.