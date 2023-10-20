80 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 20, 2023
type here...

Man arrested after allegedly snatching keys from woman with children in vehicle

By Staff Report
Gary Mason Fairchild
Gary Mason Fairchild

A man was arrested after allegedly snatching the keys from a woman with children in her vehicle.

Gary Mason Fairchild, 33, of Summerfield, was at the home of his girlfriend early Friday morning when a woman drove by the residence, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The woman was driving by to take pictures showing Fairchild was at his girlfriend’s home.

Fairchild came out and got on the running board of the woman’s vehicle. He reached in to remove the keys from the ignition. The woman also grabbed at the keys prompting Fairchild to release his grip on the keys and use his hand to slap her in the face. He took the keys and went inside the residence.

The report indicated that the woman had three young children in the vehicle.

Fairchild said he was “concerned” for the children’s safety because he believed the woman was driving without a license.

Fairchild was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked on a charge of battery at the Marion County Jail where he was initially held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Roundabouts not the solution for Rolling Acres Road

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident believes that roundabouts are not the solution for Rolling Acres Road. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Snowbirds make roundabouts even more dangerous

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident contends that snowbirds make roundabouts even more dangerous.

The solution is to stop building houses!

A Village of St. James resident believes the solution to traffic and other problems is to stop building houses. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Widen the golf cart bridge at Spanish Springs

A Village of Rio Grande resident says he likes some of the things being done at Spanish Springs, but thinks the golf cart bridge needs to be widened.

Reducing roundabouts to one lane will improve flow of traffic

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident says that reducing roundabouts to one lane will improve the flow of traffic.

Photos