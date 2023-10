Alan Perlman, 83, of The Villages, Fl passed away on October 16, 2023.

Alan was born to Hyman and Lillian Perlman on April 28, 1940. He was a beloved husband, brother, grandfather and uncle.

Alan proudly served in the US Air Force and enjoyed playing golf. Alan had a heart of gold and a generous spirit along with a good sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Graveside services will be held at Florida National Cemetery on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 9:30 am.