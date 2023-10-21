73.4 F
Cloudy sunrise over Brownwood Bridge in The Villages

By Staff Report

The sunrise was shining through the clouds over the Brownwood Bridge for golf carts in The Villages. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s a message for those complaining about traffic

A longtime Village of Santiago resident has a message for all of those complaining about traffic.

Realtors should have homes inspected for deed compliance problems

A Village of Belvedere resident has proposed a solution to the problem of out-of-compliance homes being sold in The Villages.

The Kraken has cracked

A Village of Osceola Hills resident points out that Sidney “Kracken” Powell has pleaded guilty to election fraud charges in what is likely another nail in the coffin for former President Trump.

Roundabouts not the solution for Rolling Acres Road

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident believes that roundabouts are not the solution for Rolling Acres Road. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Snowbirds make roundabouts even more dangerous

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident contends that snowbirds make roundabouts even more dangerous.

