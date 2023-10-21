Entertainer Petrina forced to give up gigs to provide lifesaving stem cells for brother

Petrina has brought joy to countless Villagers with her singing show, but she brings something more to her brother Daryl – a chance to save his life.

He has been suffering with cancer and needs a stem-cell transplant. She had already gone through one transplant procedure for him in July, but must do another one after the cancer has returned.

“I was blessed to be a 100 percent match for a stem cell donor for my brother, Daryl,” Petrina wrote in an email. She said Daryl was diagnosed with MDS (Myelodysplastic syndrome) last year.

“Unfortunately, his cancer has returned and so they’re asking me to do, what they call, a ‘Top Up.’”

That meant Petrina had to cancel many shows on her busy singing and performing schedule. “With not much notice I am called to do my sisterly loving duty, which means having to cancel many bookings that have had me booked for nearly a year in advance,” stated the British-born American who now lives in The Villages.

“I’ll be flown to North Carolina next week to donate again,” she stated. The stem-cell transplant she said is scheduled for Oct. 22 to 25. Then “my cells will be again flown back to the United Kingdom immediately (for her brother).”

This has been a monumental challenge for one of the most popular and busy local performers.

In addition to worrying about her brother, Petrina feels bad for her fans who had shows unexpectedly canceled.

“It’s been a roller coaster time emotionally for myself and our family,” Petrina stated. “I stay professional at my shows, and I’ve learned to be able to compartmentalize this awful situation while performing.”

Offstage is also a challenge.

“I do try to resolve the mess of cancellation by coming up with an alternative solution as quick as I can. Disappointing people is not how I work.

“I immediately find fellow performers who are able to fill in for me — if I can at such short notice to help without having too much stress on my clients.”

As usual, Petrina is thinking of others, and most of all – her brother.

“I don’t want to give myself a bad name after all these years of hard work (by canceling shows). That’s the people pleaser in me.”

It’s Daryl’s health that dominates Petrina’s thoughts, and she wants others to join in.

“You’re healing vibes for my brother will be really appreciated right now.”