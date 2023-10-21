Here’s a message for those complaining about traffic

To the Editor:

To all the residents south of County Road 466 that are complaining about the traffic and too much growth, let me give you some information. I moved here in 1999 and within a year we heard the same complaints. Just think if we got our way YOU would not be here!

You wouldn’t have all the stores, shops, hospitals, gas station, etc. which we didn’t have.

So be thankful for the growth and the life style you are living and look up to see the flowers and not down to the dirt.

Donald Simson

Village of Santiago