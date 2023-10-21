81.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 21, 2023
type here...

Here’s a message for those complaining about traffic

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

To all the residents south of County Road 466 that are complaining about the traffic and too much growth, let me give you some information. I moved here in 1999 and within a year we heard the same complaints. Just think if we got our way YOU would not be here!
You wouldn’t have all the stores, shops, hospitals, gas station, etc. which we didn’t have.
So be thankful for the growth and the life style you are living and look up to see the flowers and not down to the dirt.

Donald Simson
Village of Santiago

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Realtors should have homes inspected for deed compliance problems

A Village of Belvedere resident has proposed a solution to the problem of out-of-compliance homes being sold in The Villages.

The Kraken has cracked

A Village of Osceola Hills resident points out that Sidney “Kracken” Powell has pleaded guilty to election fraud charges in what is likely another nail in the coffin for former President Trump.

Roundabouts not the solution for Rolling Acres Road

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident believes that roundabouts are not the solution for Rolling Acres Road. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Snowbirds make roundabouts even more dangerous

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident contends that snowbirds make roundabouts even more dangerous.

The solution is to stop building houses!

A Village of St. James resident believes the solution to traffic and other problems is to stop building houses. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos