Saturday, October 21, 2023
Realtors should have homes inspected for deed compliance problems

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This response is to the “Jennifer Parr a no show at meeting as supervisors continue to ask questions” article.
Our district government should establish an inspection service for people, including real-estate agents, who plan to sell or purchase a home in The Villages. For a reasonable fee, this new inspection service would perform a compliance inspection of the home and issue a report listing all non-compliance items. The home buyer would be responsible for resolving all the listed items; the buyer could insist that the seller lower the price of the home to fix the issues. If a non-complaint item (for example the wrong color singles on the roof) was present at the time of the inspection was missed in the report and is reported after the inspection, neither the new owner nor the seller would be responsible for correcting that non-compliant item.
Once this service was available, a major competitor to Properties of The Villages, such as Realty Executives, could start advertising that the homes they sell have been inspected.

John Kastura
Village of Belvedere

 

