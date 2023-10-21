Refusal to provide breath sample pays off for Villager in DUI crash

A Villager’s refusal to provide a breath sample during a drunk driving investigation paid off when she went to court.

Kimberly Ann Kross, 67, who lives at Creekside Landing, this past week in Sumter County won a reduction from a charge of driving under the influence to the less charge of reckless driving. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. A ticket she had received for careless driving was also dismissed.

Kross crashed her green Fiat at about 9 p.m. Aug. 22 in the roundabout at Bailey Trail and Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Her vehicle struck a light pole in the roundabout.

A deputy noticed that Kross had an “unsteady” walk. The deputy could also smell alcohol on the Albany, N.Y. native’s breath.

She was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises. She told the deputy she has had a bilateral hip replacement, but agreed to take part in the exercises any way. Kross struggled through the exercises, leading the deputy to conclude that she had been driving impaired.

Kross initially said she would provide a breath sample, but then said she needed to speak to “someone” before doing so. Ultimately, she did not provide a breath sample.