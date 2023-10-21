The Kraken has cracked

To the Editor:

MAGA lawyer Sidney “Kraken” Powell pleaded guilty on Thursday to the charges of a RICO violation count, two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, and conspiracy to defraud the state for her involvement in the Trump Regime’s post-2020 election coup attempt in the Peach State.

Another reason Trump will be heading to federal prison on 91 felonies.

Ralph Bennett

Village of Osceola Hills