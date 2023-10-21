Villager will lose her driver’s license after crashing in roundabout

A Villager has been sentenced after crashing into a light fixture in a roundabout.

Regina Anne Brady, 76, of the Village of Piedmont, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Brady was driving a gray Toyota Camry at 10:15 p.m. June 28 when she crashed in the roundabout at El Camino Real and Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they found that the front end of Brady’s vehicle had broken the light fixture and she was “chain smoking.” Her eyes were bloodshot and she had slurred speech.The Brooklyn, N.Y. native swayed and miscounted during field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that registered .193 and .196 blood alcohol content.