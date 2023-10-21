73.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 21, 2023
type here...

Villager will lose her driver’s license after crashing in roundabout

By Staff Report
Regina Brady
Regina Brady

A Villager has been sentenced after crashing into a light fixture in a roundabout.

Regina Anne Brady, 76, of the Village of Piedmont, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Brady was driving a gray Toyota Camry at 10:15 p.m. June 28 when she crashed in the roundabout at El Camino Real and Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they found that the front end of Brady’s vehicle had broken the light fixture and she was “chain smoking.” Her eyes were bloodshot and she had slurred speech.The Brooklyn, N.Y. native swayed and miscounted during field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that registered .193 and .196 blood alcohol content.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s a message for those complaining about traffic

A longtime Village of Santiago resident has a message for all of those complaining about traffic.

Realtors should have homes inspected for deed compliance problems

A Village of Belvedere resident has proposed a solution to the problem of out-of-compliance homes being sold in The Villages.

The Kraken has cracked

A Village of Osceola Hills resident points out that Sidney “Kracken” Powell has pleaded guilty to election fraud charges in what is likely another nail in the coffin for former President Trump.

Roundabouts not the solution for Rolling Acres Road

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident believes that roundabouts are not the solution for Rolling Acres Road. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Snowbirds make roundabouts even more dangerous

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident contends that snowbirds make roundabouts even more dangerous.

Photos