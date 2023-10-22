Crazy driving in The Villages – especially in the roundabouts

To the Editor:

If you are visiting The Villages, or recently purchased a home in the last six months, this note is for you:

I bought in The Villages two years ago and have experienced firsthand the dangers of driving in The Villages both with my car and golf cart. Just yesterday, I almost hit a car in a parking lot, when another driver drove straight through a stop sign. There have been people who lost control of their vehicle because they are driving too fast for road conditions or hit the gas versus the brake, and pedestrians who walk in the dark on the side of the road wearing no reflective clothing. These are not isolated incidents. I cannot list how many driving violations I have witnessed in the roundabouts as people do not understand the rules for navigating them.

You would think that retirees have plenty of time on their hands and would not be in a hurry. This thinking is furthest from the truth. Most drivers want you to get out of their way as they are late for tee time, water aerobics, card games, happy hour in The Villages’ squares, etc. They run stop signs, occasionally blow through red lights at major intersections, drive aggressively by speeding, and many still do not know how to navigate the roundabouts. Do not even mention how alcohol plays into this driving equation.

Recently, I was talking to an insurance agent and she pointed out that we have Villagers driving here from all over the country, and they bring those driving habits with them. Then take into consideration the age of some of the drivers in The Villages. Add in medical conditions such as poor sight and we have a recipe for disaster.

So, what can you do? When you get in your car, put your phone away so it does not distract you. Buckle up and prepare yourself mentally to drive defensively, even when backing out of your driveway. After seeing all the bad driving habits around The Villages, you are taking your life into your hands every time you drive a car or golf cart.

Be courteous to others, practice patience and leave early for any appointments or events. Welcome to The Villages! Stay safe – it is crazy out there.

Joe Sullivan

Village of Citrus Grove