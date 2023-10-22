Non-compliant home construction!

To the Editor:

I have lived here over 20 years and finally felt compelled to drop a note re: NEW, non compliant homes.

First, I believe our deed restrictions since Day 1 were inclusive of ALL HOMES sold by the FAMILY/DEVELOPER. Second, as both the property owner, builder, and seller of ALL HOMES, they (THE FAMILY/Developer) are required to complete a FACTUAL SELLERS DISCLOSURE) for each property conveyed.Thirdly, while any realtor is responsible for disclosing obvious non compliant issues, they should not be expected to be aware of same in NEW CONSTRUCTION BUILD BY FAMILY/DEVELOPER & marketed by PROPERTIES OF THE VILLAGES/FAMILY for whom Realtors work.

In closing, NO BUYER SHOULD BE EXPECTED TO NOTE NON-COMPLIANT ISSUES IN NEW VILLAGES CONSTRUCTION; nor would most people expect normal independent inspectors to necessarily be aware re deed issues. THE FAMILY/DEVELOPER SHOULD BE HELD RESPONSIBLE FOR BRINGING ANY PRODUCT SOLD INTO FULL COMPLIANCE OF ALL DEED RESTRICTIONS!

Jere Peabody

Village of Belle Aire