Sunday, October 22, 2023
Red light violator ticketed after running into Community Watch vehicle

By Staff Report

A woman driving a four-door sedan was ticketed after crashing into a Community Watch vehicle Sunday afternoon in The Villages.

The woman had been eastbound at about 2:30 p.m. on County Road 466A when she ran a red light and collided with a Community Watch patrol vehicle which had been southbound on Morse Boulevard with a green light, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

This Community Watch vehicle was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon on County Road 466A at Morse Boulevard
The woman driving this car was ticketed after pulling out in front of a Community Watch vehicle
The Community Watch vehicle sustained front end damage while the woman’s car had damage to its driver’s side.

Both drivers escaped injury.

The woman driver was ticketed for running a red light.

