Sunday, October 22, 2023
Where is the proof that elimination of anonymous complaints is harming look of neighborhoods?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have a suggestion to readers of Villages-News.com regarding the issue of anonymous Community Standards violation reports:
Districts 5 and 2 have already ceased accepting such reports, and District 6 has now joined that movement. In each case, negative comments are immediately posted claiming those neighborhoods will fall into worsening aesthetic conditions. I have not seen such resulting conditions. So, my suggestion is that writers of that persuasion provide specific addresses displaying the damage predicted. They can do that anonymously – if they don’t have the courage to be open and honest.

Lee Giplin
Village of Liberty Park

 

