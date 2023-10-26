Golf cart driver lands in jail after running stop sign in The Villages

A golf cart driver landed in jail after running a stop sign in The Villages.

Timothy Franklin Davidson, 54, of Ocala, was driving a blue golf cart at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday when he ran the stop sign at Avenida Central and Del Mar Drive, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, a police officer found that Davidson’s driver’s license had been revoked as of 2009. The officer also learned that Davidson has been convicted of driving while license suspended in 2013, 2018 and 2019.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was issued a written warning for running the stop sign. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.