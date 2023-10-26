John Bartram DAR Chapter members reach out to lend helping hand

The Daughters of the American Revolution was founded on the ideals of service and its members have been dedicated to giving back to their communities through volunteer initiatives ever since.

Members of the John Bartram Chapter in The Villages took part in the the 2023 National DAR Day of Service. Projects took place at the Baker House in Wildwood, Wildwood Soup Kitchen, the Gary Sinise Foundation’s Snowball Express and The Villages Public Safety Department fire stations.

The “Spic and Span” crew cleaned the Baker House, a historic two-story home built in 1886. Other members sewed patches onto children’s leather vests for the Gary Sinise Foundation’s Snowball Express serving Gold Star Families, surviving spouses and children of soldiers and first responders who sacrificed their lives. The Wildwood Soup Kitchen welcomed volunteers to pack snackpacks of food for weekend needs of Sumter County students. Finally, cookies and other goodies were delivered to The Villages fire stations rounding out the National Day of Service.

On Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m.– 2 p.m. members of John Bartram Chapter, NSDAR will be at Ezell Recreation Center for the “Giving Clubs Showcase.”