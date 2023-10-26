New restaurant set to open Monday at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages

A new restaurant is set to open on Monday at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.

Marco’s Pizza signed a lease last year to open a location in the shopping plaza located near the Everglades Recreation Center south of State Road 44.

In a matter of days, residents will be able to sink their teeth into some piping hot pizza. Marco’s has made its name in the growing $47 billion pizza industry by producing fresh, authentic, handmade Italian quality pizza.

Marco’s Pizza is already well represented at locations near The Villages.

Marco’s Pizza opened in 2022 on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake and in 2021 at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood.