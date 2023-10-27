Canal Street Recreation bocce courts will be closed

The Canal Street Recreation Center bocce courts will be closed for maintenance Monday, Oct. 30 through Friday, Nov. 10.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Canal Street Recreation Center at (352) 205-8571.
