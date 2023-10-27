Combative DUI suspect refuses to provide breath sample after traffic stop

A combative drunk driving suspect was arrested after his erratic driving caught the eye of a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.

Lawrence Dennis Wing, 44, of Ocklawaha, was driving a silver four-door sedan with a temporary tag late Wednesday night on SE Hwy. 464C, according to an arrest report. The vehicle was straddling the center line, traveled 68 miles per hour in a posted 50 mph zone and making sudden, sharp, jerking movements.

During a traffic stop, Wing refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. He resisted efforts to be handcuffed and the deputy had to use a taser to “deescalate the situation.” However, Wing used his head and feet to strike the cage in the back seat of the deputy’s squad care. He also struck the door.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.