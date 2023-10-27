83 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 27, 2023
type here...

Combative DUI suspect refuses to provide breath sample after traffic stop

By Staff Report
Lawrence Wing
Lawrence Wing

A combative drunk driving suspect was arrested after his erratic driving caught the eye of a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.

Lawrence Dennis Wing, 44, of Ocklawaha, was driving a silver four-door sedan with a temporary tag late Wednesday night on SE Hwy. 464C, according to an arrest report. The vehicle was straddling the center line, traveled 68 miles per hour in a posted 50 mph zone and making sudden, sharp, jerking movements.

During a traffic stop, Wing refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. He resisted efforts to be handcuffed and the deputy had to use a taser to “deescalate the situation.” However, Wing used his head and feet to strike the cage in the back seat of the deputy’s squad care. He also struck the door.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Too many elderly people don’t know when it’s time to stop driving

A Village of Hacienda South resident says too many elderly people don't know when it's time to stop driving. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Lack of sidewalks in The Villages dangerous for elderly residents

A Village of De La Vista West resident contends the lack of sidewalks in The Villages is dangerous. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Letter writer obviously suffering from Islamophobia

A Village of Bradford resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer’s display of “Islamophobia.”

Great to see friendliness on display in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Alhambra resident offers praise for efforts to bring a little joy to a woman and her son touched by tragedy in Minnesota.

Close all the Muslim mosques in America

A Village of Mira Mesa resident warns that we must shut down mosques in America. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos