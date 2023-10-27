Suspect jailed for breaking car window after similar spree in 2021

A suspect has been jailed after throwing a brick through a car window after a similar spree in 2021.

Deonte Demetrius Banks, 22, was arrested Thursday morning at a home in the 900 block of Jacaranda Drive in Lady Lake after allegedly throwing a brick through the back window of a vehicle owned by a resident of a neighboring home, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When officers interviewed Banks, he admitted he had used the brick to break the car’s back window, but said he didn’t know why he did it.

In 2021, Banks had been arrested for using bricks to break car windows in the same neighborhood. At the time he was hearing voices in his head. He was placed on probation.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail on a new charge of criminal mischief and charged with violating his probation. He was being held without bond.