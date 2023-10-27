83 F
The Villages
Friday, October 27, 2023
Too many elderly people don’t know when it’s time to stop driving

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I believe that everyone that reaches the age of 75 should have to retake the driver’s test prior to them getting their license renewed. This should be continued every year or two over 75. Of course, that will make people mad but saving their own lives and the lives of others is more important. We have far too many accidents around The Villages to not think that this is a serious problem. Too many elderly people don’t know when it’s time to stop driving. This will decrease the stress in their children or partner, who can see it’s time to stop but cannot convince their loved ones it is time.

Janet Walde
Village of Hacienda South

 

Photos