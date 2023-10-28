83.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 28, 2023
By Staff Report
Brian Alan Cornelius
1982 – 2023

Brian Alan Cornelius, 41, of Summerfield, Florida passed away October 23, 2023, at The Villages, Florida. He was the husband of Tessa Cornelius for 16 years.

Brian was born in Rochester, New York, the son of Greg Cornelius and Margot Wood. He and his family moved from Rochester, NY 8 years ago. He worked for BJs Buyers Club.

Brian was a fun dad who loved tattoos and music. His kids were his pride. He loved spending time with family and goofing around. Was our pain in the ass always drove us crazy. His smile would always light up the room.

Brian is survived by his wife, Tessa Cornelius of Summerfield, FL, daughters; Lexxus Cornelius, Sky Cornelius and Khloe Cornelius and son, Seth Cornelius all of Summerfield, FL and his mother, Margot Wood.

He was preceded in death by his father, Greg Cornelius.

