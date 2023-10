The United Church of Christ at The Villages located at 12514 County Road 101 in Oxford will hold a drive-thru food drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 to benefit Seeds of Hope (Wildwood Food Pantry and Wildwood Soup Kitchen.)

All types of non-perishable food items are needed.

Visit seedsofhope-Wildwood.com or call Kathy Peters at (860) 919-9030 for more information.