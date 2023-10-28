Convicted felon nabbed with weapons, ammunition and drugs

A convicted felon was nabbed with weapons, ammunition and drugs in a traffic stop at U.S. 301 and County Road 466 in Oxford.

Kameren David Aikins, 25, of Ocklawaha, was driving a Dodge Ram truck at about 1:30 a.m. Friday when he was pulled over for a broken taillight, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Aikins admitted he did not have a driver’s license. A deputy noticed shotgun shells in the pickup. A records check revealed that Aikins had been convicted in 2017 of grand theft of a motor vehicle in Marion County.

A search of the pickup turned up a black Citadel 12-gauge shotgun and a gray Hi-Point .45-caliber pistol. There was also ammunition found in the vehicle.

The deputy also discovered methamphetamine and THC wax were in Aikins’ possession.

Aikins was arrested on charges of a felon in possession of a weapon and drug possession. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $35,000 bond.