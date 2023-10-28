Electric commuter buses could alleviate traffic problems in The Villages

To the Editor:

It is my thought that we could alleviate some of the traffic problems in the villages with a set of bus loops.

Using small commuter buses (maybe electric) that run between the squares and shopping areas in loops with stops at some points near neighborhood villages. I have a background in transit and I have seen it work in small towns well. The cost of the rides would be paid by the amenity fee and Villagers would use their card to ride. Transit is not cheap but it is an alternative to all the new traffic and cost way less than roads. With federal grants that are available the cost could be far less expensive.

Robert Lupini

Village of Osceola Hills