Golf cart parade planned in Wildwood to honor veterans

Wildwood officials have announced expanded efforts to honor veterans this November.

A display will run at City Hall throughout November, featuring names of local men and women who have served in the military. Veterans or their loved ones are invited to submit names, along with branch, location, and dates of service and any honors awarded.

“Last year, we collected the names of more than 100 individuals,” said Amanda Salazar, parks and recreation director for the city, who coordinates the annual presentation. “But we know there are many more veterans in our community than we have identified to date, and we want to be able honor and thank each one through this exhibit of appreciation.”

In addition, Wildwood and the local tri-city post of the American Legion will host a golf cart parade on Friday, Nov.10. Starting at 10 a.m. at the Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Road, it will finish at American Legion Post 18, 401 E. Gulf Atlantic Hwy. A ceremony and lunch will follow.

“This is something new,” said Roni Wood, community outreach specialist for the city’s police department. “We are so grateful to the men and women who have served our country, and wanted to do something extra to recognize them on Veterans Day. We are thankful to be able to partner with the American Legion to put this together.”

Each participating golf cart will need a free one-day exemption pass, obtained in advance. Those without a golf cart or who do not wish to participate in the parade are invited to meet at the American Legion at 11 a.m. for the rest of the program.

“The sacrifices our veterans have made to protect and serve are immeasurable,” said Jason McHugh, city manager. “We hope these efforts on our part will help to recognize the courage and honor each of these individuals has modeled through their service to our country.”

For more information, to submit a name, or to request an exemption pass, email communityoutreach@wildwood-fl.gov or call 352-330-1355.