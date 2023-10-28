83.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 28, 2023
By Staff Report
Laurita Ethel Kinsley, aged 92, of Wildwood passed away October 24, 2023. She was born on September 16, 1931 to Enrique and Ethel (Meyer) Anguelles in Rochester, MN. She married David Leslie Kinsley on October 28, 1949.

Laurita is survived by six children; Laura (John) Satterstrom of Wildwood, Florida, David L. Junior (Karen of St. Cloud Minnesota, Carman King of Wildwood, Florida, Craig (Ginger) of Cotton, Minnesota, Charles (Devilha) of Truman, Minnesota, and Dee Canty of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and brother Ivan Anguelles of Berkley, California.

Lauria is preceded in death by her parents, Enrique and Ethel Anguelles, brother Jose Anguelles, husband David Kinsley, and one great grandchild.

