Officials turn up heat on Villages couple slow to replace home destroyed by fire

By Meta Minton

Community Development District 9 supervisors have made good on their threat to file a lawsuit against a couple who lost their house to a fire in 2022.

The suit has been filed in Sumter County Court against James and Christine Noonan who have been slow to replace their home at 3000 Luraville Road in the Village of Gilchrist.

In the lawsuit, CDD 9 alleges that the couple ignored repeated warnings about deed compliance violations at the property and created a “danger to the public health, safety, welfare and property value of citizens of Sumter County, particularly those located within VCDD No. 9,” the lawsuit states.

Jim and Christine Noonan and their two dogs escaped a blaze in 2022 that consumed their home in The Villages.

Supervisors believe that the Noonans drug their feet and took advantage of their compassion. Promises were made about the reconstruction of the home, but those promises were not kept. Supervisors said the neighbors put up with the eyesore much longer than necessary.

Property records show the Noonans bought another home in The Villages while the problems persisted at the home that was destroyed by fire.

