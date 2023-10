To the Editor:

My letter is in reference to a letter about Army barracks written by Carlyle Sole of the Village of Citrus Grove. I would like to know about the Army barracks. I live in the north end of The Villages, and I have no idea where the power lines are on Meggison Road. I am not sure what type on buildings are meant by Army barracks, are you referring to homes? It would have been very helpful if the letter had contained a picture or two.

Bob Caregnato

Village of Springdale